Mumbai: Several Hindi film industry celebrities, including Pooja Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Genelia Deshmukh, among others, have expressed their support for students amid the alleged use of violence during a marh to Jantar Mantar as part of the CJP protest.

The actors took to social media to highlight the importance of listening to young voices, encouraging dialogue, and ensuring that students’ concerns are addressed with dignity and empathy. Taking to Instagram, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “When the Police or ‘law enforcers’ use tear gas & lathis against students, it is eventually the state protecting itself. The violence is then justified and masked by terms like ‘law and order’ because crushing dissent preserves the authority of those in power.”

In her post, Sonakshi Sinha said, “20th July…bohot logon ki haddiyaan tooti aur ek Poore Desh ka dil toota. Yaad rakhna.”

Aditi Rao Hydari penned a lengthy note that read, “Whatever anyone’s political preferences may be, humanity must come above all. We must ensure a safe environment built on respect, dignity, and empathy for all our brave students, and for all the determined voices seeking to be heard, with a genuine commitment to constructive dialogue. Listening to one another is the foundation of meaningful progress. Our students are our future.”

Genelia Deshmukh extended her support, writing, “We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard — loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future. Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build. Jai Hind. Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh.”

Security personnel allegedly used tear gas to disperse a large group of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters who gathered in Delhi for a march towards Parliament.

The protest was organized over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination and included demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest took place as activist Sonam Wangchuk continued his indefinite hunger strike, during which he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being shifted there by the Delhi Police.