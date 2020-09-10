Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha completed Thursday a decade in Bollywood. Sonakshi Sinha said she is grateful for every film and every experience – good or bad– good or bad.

“10 years and counting… I can’t believe it’s been 10 whole years since I first appeared on the silver screen. I remember being so unsure if this is really what i even wanted to do. But you know what erased all that doubt? The love I received from all of YOU,” Sonakshi wrote on Instagram.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CE8wq5XJW7S/

“Your love encouraged me, your criticism pushed me to do better. My hard work sustained me, and my respect for my work nudged me forward. My enthusiasm on set aided me, my hunger to learn propelled me. Here I am, 10 years down the line, so grateful for every film, every experience – good or bad, every person i have ever worked with! Thank you! Thank you to this industry, thank you to my audience, and thank you universe! This is just the beginning (sic),” Sonakshi added.

The actress also shared a short clip of the roles she has played in her career.

Sonakshi is daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. She entered the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan’s Dabangg, which released September 10 in 2010.

After making a successful debut with Dabangg, the actress went on to star in films like Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Akira and Force 2. She also played the lead role in two sequels in the Dabangg series.

Sonakshi will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.