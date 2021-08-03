Mumbai: As Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi starrer ‘Puaada’ (‘Trick’) releases in theatres on August 12, the debutant director of the film Rupinder Chahal and producer Atul Bhalla are excited about its big-screen release.

The song ‘Paunda Boliyaan’ of the film released recently and choreographer Arvind Thakur shares how the cast and the crew braved the cold to shoot the dance.

Arvind said, “Shooting songs with both Ammy and Sonam is always fun, they both bring so much energy into everything they do, and when they are together they feed off each other’s natural chemistry and that makes the choreographer’s job so much easier.

“They are one of the big hit pairings of Punjab and have done several romantic songs together so to make this one fresh so it stands out from what all they have done was the challenge. We focused on their clothes and the cuteness of the song story to give it freshness.”