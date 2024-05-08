Mumbai: As they complete six years of marital bliss, actress Sonam Kapoor penned a heart-warming note for her husband Anand Ahuja and even shared some unseen pictures featuring the couple and their son Vayu.

Sonam took to Instagram Wednesday morning, where she shared a motley of pictures and videos featuring her and her family.

In a clip shared by the actress, Sonam called Anand, a businessman, “cute”. Some images also show their son Vayu, but without revealing his face.

She captioned it: “To the love of my life, My everything, happy anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe space. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express #everydayphenomenal.”

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 after dating for nine years. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy, Vayu in 2022.