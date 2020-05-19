Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita completed 36 years of marriage Tuesday, and their elder daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the couple, wishing them on the occasion.
“Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life.
“Love you love you love you . ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud,” wrote Sonam.
Sunita, too, wished her husband on social media on their special day.
“My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time,” she posted.
A few days back, Anil shared a couple of pictures on Instagram where he is seen honing his carrom skills with Sunita amid the lockdown.