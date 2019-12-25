Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had birthday wishes Tuesday for ‘the most youthful person’ in her family – her father Anil Kapoor. She thanked him for always being her constant support system.

Anil turned 63 Tuesday and Sonam took to Twitter to share a throwback photograph from her childhood along with her father Anil, whom she tagged as ‘forever young’.

See link: https://twitter.com/sonamakapoor/status/1209433728776163328

“To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are. Happy 21st @Anil Kapoor. Forever young,” Sonam captioned the image.

See link https://twitter.com/sonamakapoor/status/1209433384163741696

Anil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Malang, which also stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. He was seen in the comedy Pagalpanti a few weeks ago. Sonam on the other hand was last seen on screen in the film, The Zoya Factor.

Agencies