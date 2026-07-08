New Delhi: Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s condition deteriorated further Wednesday, with doctors reporting that he has lost more than seven kilograms since beginning his indefinite fast 11 days ago.

AISA member Hrishikesh, who was also on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site, was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after developing severe health complications.

According to a health bulletin issued Wednesday, Wangchuk’s weight was recorded at 59.40 kg, taking his total weight loss since the start of the fast to more than seven kilograms.

His blood pressure was recorded at 10368 mm Hg in the sitting position and 11173 mm Hg while lying down. His heart rate was 74 beats per minute, blood glucose level 75 mgdL and oxygen saturation was 98 per cent.

The bulletin said his hydration was fair and that he remained mentally alert.

Later in the day, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) said Hrishikesh was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after suffering severe chest pain and being unable to move his limbs for nearly 24 hours.

The students’ organisation said he was admitted to the hospital and administered intravenous fluids, bringing his 11-day hunger strike to an end.

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities, entered its 19th day Wednesday.

Hrishikesh, a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Barak Hostel, had been on an indefinite hunger strike along with AISA leaders Neha, Manish, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen on a separate stage at the protest site in solidarity with the agitation.

The remaining four students continued their fast.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have devastated the lives of students and their families.

Tuesday, the outfit welcomed the Delhi High Court’s order restoring its original X handle, which had been withheld in May.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke termed the order a big win for the movement, free speech and digital rights.

A delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) also visited the protest site Tuesday to express solidarity with the agitation and reiterated support for the protesters’ demands, including Pradhan’s resignation, scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA), compensation to families of students who died by suicide and action against those responsible for the alleged examination irregularities.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, for admission to medical colleges, held May 3, was cancelled over allegations of a paper leak. A re-test was held June 21.

The CJP protest began June 20 over alleged irregularities in the country’s examination system and has since drawn support from several political leaders, activists and civil society members.