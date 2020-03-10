New Delhi: After rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here Tuesday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has called an emergency meeting at her residence, 10 Janpath.

The Congress wanted a headcount of Madhya Pradesh MLA before making any political move, said sources.

The Congress president has called meeting of senior leaders to make first effort to save the Madhya Pradesh Government. The party MLAs, mainly supporters of Scindia, have been locked in Bengaluru.

While MPCC working president Ram niwas Rawat claimed that Scindia met Sonia Gandhi Monday, in a late night development, 20 cabinet ministers of the Kamal Nath government handed over their resignations to the chief minister.

Scindia, along with Amit Shah met Prime Minister Modi at his residence here Tuesday and is likely to join the BJP.

IANS