Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood needs no introduction. He is the most loved human being on planet Earth amidst the epidemic.

There can be nothing more than important than his service to the society during this time of crisis. He has done everything from helping migrant workers reach their home to helping covid patients get oxygen cylinders.

Sonu has been doing this noble work for the people continuously since last year. He has cemented his place in the heart of the whole country.

Recently, Hindi film industry drama Queen Rakhi Sawant had said that Sonu Sood she should be made the Prime Minister of the country. Now Sonu came up with a heart-winning reply to this statement of Rakhi.

In fact, Tuesday, Sonu Sood stepped outside his house and gave drinks to the paparazzi who had gathered in front of his house. When asked by the paparazzi if he would like to run for the election, he humbly said in Hindi, “Hum aam aadmi hi achein hain (I am better as a commoner).

However, every fan and almost half of India would love to have a person like Sonu Sood as the PM of India. He is doing so much just being a commoner. Imagine what he can do if he becomes the PM of India for real.

He is a man who can change entire India and do wonders. Even though, he thinks that he is a commoner, but every Indian would love to have a PM like him.

Currently, Sonu is planning to install at least four oxygen plants from France for the worst hit COVID-19 Indian states that are struggling with a lack of oxygen supply. This includes Delhi and Maharashtra.

Recently, Suresh Raina had requested for an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for his aunt, after which Sonu Sood helped him.