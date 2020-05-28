New Delhi: Sony India Thursday introduced latest handheld camcorder HXR-MC88 in India for Rs 1,04,900.

The camcorder will be available across all Sony Centre, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India from June 3.

According to the company, the latest HXR-MC88 is well-suited for content creation in any organisations, including schools and offices, offering high-picture quality with straightforward operations.

“Our latest camcorder, HXR-MC88 which comes with a 12x optical zoom which can be doubled further, helps organizations create engaging content suitable in a multitude of environments, producing sharp, clear images without losing details anytime, anywhere,” said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony India.

The camcorder is equipped with the advanced BIONZ X image processing engine and large 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor that aims to deliver impressive background bokeh defocus effects and superior sensitivity for capturing high-quality images with less noise.

The HXR-MC88 features the Fast Hybrid Auto Focus (AF) System with 273 Wide AF coverage, ensuring that fast-moving subjects are captured properly.

Uusers can remotely control the camcorder using the RM-30BP remote commander as well as to stream live events through a simple production ecosystem, when paired with the MCX-500 multi-camera live producer.