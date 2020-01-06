New Delhi: Sony India Monday unveiled the latest addition to the family of wireless in-ear headphones, the new WI-1000XM2 for Rs 21,990.

According to the company, the headphones features the most advanced noise cancelling technology ever in this wireless neckband headphones, thanks to the power of the dedicated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1.

The stable fitting structure, with an angled earphone design, aims to prevent ambient noise from entering the ear, while the Dual Noise Sensor technology cancels any noise.

The headphones come with a built-in microphone and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The battery delivers up to 10 hours of power when fully charged and also comes with a quick charge function.

It will be available at all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India from January 6 onwards.