Tokyo: The Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony has unveiled the new wireless game controller for PlayStation 5, calling it ‘DualSense’ to better reflect its new capabilities.

The controller features all new colour theme and also has some added functionality both inside and outside.

There is also an integrated microphone, a first for Sony’s controllers, along with a USB-C port and an overhauled design.

“The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a statement.

The DualShock 4’s share button, which allowed PlayStation 4 owners to quickly post screenshots and videos of their games, has been retained, but is now called the create button.

Sony says the new button will operate in the same way but will have more functions that it will reveal in the future.

Design-wise, the ‘DualSense’ has seen some notable changes. The two handles are less rectangular in shape and have a slight curve along the outer edge.

The touchpad is also no longer rectangular, and appears to be a bit bigger overall.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are slated to be launched in November, though things could change in the light of the coronavirus global pandemic.