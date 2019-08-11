Mumbai: ‘Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara’ actress Sophie Choudry is currently enjoying her holidays in Maldives. Sophie keeps her fans updated and shared some vacation pictures flaunting her curvaceous figure in a ‘bikini’ in Maldives beach.

Sophie began her career on Zee TV in the mid 90’s presenting ‘Your Zindagi’, a UK-based road show attending Mela’s with co-host Maz Alam. She also presented Zee Top 10, a chart show also based in the UK before she launched her own career in Music.

She is passionate about dance and while in school in London, learnt Bharatnatyam for a year and when she moved to India she took a few classes in Kathak. One of her reasons for participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 was to learn various dance styles, including Indian classical dance as Bharatnatyam, which she learnt in London for four years as well as Western dances like salsa.

She is also well trained in Western classical music, which she learnt for three years in the UK from Helena Shenel, as well as in Indian classical music, which she learnt from Pandit Ashkaran Sharma.

PNN/Agencies