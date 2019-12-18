BHUBANESWAR: INIFD Fashion & Interior Design students participated in the regional selection to be shortlisted for the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week at a hotel here Wednesday.

The closely contested pageant saw Soubhagya Laxmi Rout from Bhubaneswar INIFD center get direct entry for Lakme Fashion Week in Interior Design category. While Md. Gulshan Momin was the first runner-up in the category, Jagjit Kaur rounded up the Top 3. In the Fashion Design category, Sadia Rejwana was chosen as the winner, Shifa Sayeed the first runner-up and Mahima Mehrotra the second runner-up.

The unique design festival showcased a specially curated ‘Knowledge Series’ with a talk show followed by Design presentation by budding INIFD fashion and interior designers for the selection for direct entry to Lakmé Fashion Week.

The celebrity jury at the design presentation Bollywood Actress Sonnalli Seygall was extremely impressed by the creativity of the INIFD students. Top panelists for the curated talk show to share their valuable experience and knowledge comprised of Payal Pratap, renowned Fashion Designer, Anica Kochhar, founder, Phenotype Architecture Studio, Neeraj Gaba, TV & OTT Personality and Shefalee Vasudev, editor, ‘The Voice of Fashion’. Hindi film actor Aman Verma hosted this electrifying event with his charismatic talent.