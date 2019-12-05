Kolkata: BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was at the unveiling of Sharmistha Gooptu’s book ‘Menoka Has Hanged Herself’ here in Kolkata.

At the book launch, Ganguly was asked some light-hearted questions which ranged from his favourite film to his favourite actor.

“My all time favourite film is Sholay,” he said.

And if he got the chance to play a character in a film, which one would it be?

“That’s a very difficult question because I don’t think I can act. But some of my favourite characters would be you know, Amitabh Bachchan and surely Gabbar Singh in Sholay. Gabbar Singh was a bit more popular not that I can play a Gabbar Singh, but his role in Sholay actually made that film,” he said.

“I was very fond of Soumitra Chattopadhyay’s roles in different Satyajit Ray films. I thought it was fantastic. Not just his role but the entire cast of the Satyajit Ray films were fantastic,” he added.

Ganguly said films are good stress-buster.

“It cleans your mind up takes your mind away from all your daily life and work,” he said.

“So there have been some great artists over the years as I said Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh, Hrithik, Aamir. In Bengal, Soumitra babu, Prosenjit (Chatterjee), I think Abir (Chatterjee) is a good actor. The lots of other good actors as well, pardon me if I have not taken names of everyone.”

PTI