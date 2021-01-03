Kolkata: Indian cricket board President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for Covid-19 and is at present not feverish, doctors said Sunday.

Ganguly, 48, was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Saturday afternoon after complaints of chest pain.

The doctors said that Saturday night was “uneventful” and Ganguly “slept well”. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President had breakfast and tea in the morning and routine electrocardiogram (ECG) test done at 10 a.m. produced “satisfactory” results.

“Medical board will meet tomorrow and discuss regarding further treatment plan,” said the hospital in its statement.

Ganguly suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately. He was moved to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital at around 1 p.m.

“He underwent angiography and angioplasty. He is now stable. There are multiple issues for cardiac attack. He will be able to join his daily activities soon,” said Saroj Mondal, head of the medical team treating Ganguly.

IANS