Bhubaneswar: Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are great friends both on and off the field. During their playing days, Tendulkar and Ganguly were one of the most successful opening pairs in ODIs. They really took the opposition bowling to sword.

Both are retired now… with Ganguly running the BCCI as president and Tendulkar enjoying a relaxed life. The latter recently came out of retirement to play a game in Melbourne to raise funds for the Australian bushfire victims. In the game which saw more than USD 10 million raised, Tendulkar played an over against Australian women’s cricket team’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

But then this is not about the game Tendulkar played… it is about a picture he posted on Instagram. The batsman took to Instagram to post a picture from Southbank, Melbourne where he can be seen enjoying his time in Australia under the sun. ‘Soaking up the Sun’, Tendulkar captioned the post.

Immediately the picture went viral and comments started pouring in. However, it was Tendulkar’s former teammate Ganguly’s hilarious comment which had netizens laughing. Taking a funny dig, Ganguly said some people have great luck.

“Kisi kisi ka kismat acha hai .. chuttii manate raho (some people have great luck, keep enjoying your holidays),” Ganguly left a comment in Hindi on Tendulkar’s post.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8gUPxOFVWI/

Tendulkar replied to Ganguly and said it was a worthwhile holiday as they raised USD 10 million during the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Apart from Ganguly, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also joined in and trolled Tendulkar.

PNN & Agencies