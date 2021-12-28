Centurion: Mohammed Shami took five wickets as India skittled out South Africa for 197 in their first innings at the SuperSport Park here Tuesday. India thus managed a first innings lead of 130 runs in the ongoing first Test here. Mohammed Shami was ably supported by Jasprit Bumrah (2/16), Shardul Thakur (2/51) and Mohammed Siraj (1/45).

Except for Temba Bavuma (52) and Quinton de Kock (34) none of the other South African batsmen had any answer to the Indian pace attack. Kagiso Rabada (25) used the long handle, but he also fell to the guile of Shami who bowled with a lot of fire. The only scare that India had was when Bumrah left the field with an ankle injury, but later returned to again trouble the South African batters.

Earlier India lost their last seven wickets for just 55 runs when play resumed on the third day with the second day’s play completely washed out due to rain. In spite of the collapse, the Indian pacemen struck at regular intervals to bring the side back into the game.