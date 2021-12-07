Johannesburg: Pacer Sisanda Magala and wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton are the new faces in South Africa’s 21-member squad for the three Test series against India. The South Africa squad was announced Tuesday. The first of the three-Test series against India begins December 26 at Centurion. Pacer Duanne Oliver, who last played a Test in 2019, is also back in the South Africa side to be led by Dean Elgar.

The seasoned pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje too returned after being rested in the ODIs against the Netherlands. Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subraye have also made their way back into the South Africa team.

The first Test has been pushed back a week to start on Boxing Day in the wake of a new Covid-19 variant detected in southern Africa. The development threatened the whole series but both BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) worked together to ensure it goes ahead.

CSA convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang is hopeful that the squad will do well against India.

“We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men. It’s been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies,” Mpitsang said.

“We are confident in the team that we have selected. We believe fully in backing the talent that we have unearthed and cultivated over the last couple of seasons. We are giving players the backing that they deserve. They have continuously done well over a significant period of time,” Mpitsang added.

The three-match rubber is part of the World Test Championships. India will be aiming to secure their maiden series win in South Africa.

The first Test will be held in Centurion, second in Johannesburg from January 3 and third in Cape Town from January 11.

South Africa squad

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton and Duanne Olivier.