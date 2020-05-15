Wellington: South African-born Devon Conway has been rushed on to the New Zealand cricket payroll before completing the required three-year residency. Chief selector Gavin Larsen said Friday the decision was taken because Devon Conway’s form was ‘impossible to ignore’.

Impressive form

The 28-year-old batting maestro was eligible for selection until August. He was one of three new players named in the 20-strong Black Caps contracted squad. Conway has been scoring runs heavily in all three formats in New Zealand domestic cricket.

Conway, a left-handed batsman, has topped the domestic batting charts across all three formats since emigrating in 2017. His eligibility when international cricket resumes left no room for Test opener Raval and limited-over batsman Munro.

“Devon’s form with the bat across all three formats these past two seasons made him impossible to ignore. He’s going to be a great option to add to the batting mix. He can bat anywhere in the order and that is an advantage,” Larsen said.

Promotion for Jamieson

Imposing all-rounder Kyle Jamieson and spinner Ajaz Patel have been promoted to the elite group. However, Colin Munro and Jeet Raval have been dropped. Todd Astle has not been included in any list as he had confirmed his retirement in January.

Jamieson has been promoted to the elite group because of an outstanding show against India in the series played early this year. The 6’8” cricketer shone both with bat and ball. “Kyle’s performances against the might of India were nothing short of outstanding and at 25 years of age he’s certainly got a big future,” said Larsen.

“We see Ajaz as the incumbent Test spinner at present and he’ll be looking to stamp his mark on that spot. He had some superb efforts with the ball in the sub-continent,” added Larsen.

New Zealand contracted players

Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Agencies