Seoul: South Korean prosecutors were expected to file for an extension of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol Friday, officials said, as they seek to speed up the investigation into his short-lived martial law attempt.

The prosecution’s move comes a day after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) handed the case over to the prosecution as the agency does not have the legal mandate to indict a President.

The special prosecution team investigating the martial law is expected to file for court approval to extend the arrest warrant earlier in the day.

The request is likely to be lodged with the Seoul Central District Court.

By law, a suspect can be held under arrest for up to 10 days, with a possible extension of another 10 days. Yoon was arrested Sunday.

If the court approves the extension, Yoon can be detained until February 7, allowing the prosecution to conduct in-person interrogations. However, it remains to be seen whether Yoon will agree to cooperate, Yonhap news agency reported.

The prosecution is reportedly preparing an indictment in case the court rejects the extension request.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating Yoon over allegations he was the mastermind behind the December 3 martial law imposition that has triggered an unprecedented political turmoil.

Yoon faces charges of colluding with then Defence Minister Kim Yong-Hyun and others to start a riot by declaring martial law.

He also faces charges of abusing his power by sending troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon is currently under arrest at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, south of the capital, while a Constitutional Court trial is also underway to determine whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment by the National Assembly.

If upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days. If dismissed, he will be reinstated.

