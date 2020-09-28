Los Angeles: South Korean pop group BTS will be dropping a new album, titled ‘BE’, November 20 this year.

The group’s management agency, BigHit Entertainment, announced the album’s release date on Twitter.

According to the announcement, “‘BE’ imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.’”

The release said that the new album “contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet” and has the direct involvement of the septet — Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga.

BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene, released their first album of the year, ‘Map of the Soul: 7′, in February.

The group recently performed on “America’s Got Talent” and is set to appear on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” from Monday to Friday.

The K-pop sensations have also planned online concert on October 10 and 11, in support of ‘Map of the Soul:7′.

PTI