Hyderabad: South actress Lavanya Tripathi has aced her selfie game in a recent post she shared on social media. Lavanya, who made her acting debut in the 2012 Telugu film “Andala Rakshasi”, took to Instagram and shared a photograph in which she stands before a mirror.

In the image, she is seen in a beige outfit and holding her phone in the left hand. To complete the effect, she has left her hair open and opted for basic make-up.

“Mirror selfies are evergreen,” she captioned the image.

After featuring in “Andala Rakshasi”, Lavanya starred in “Doosukeltha”. She made her debut in Tamil cinema in 2014 with “Bramman” and “Bhale Bhale Magadivoy” with Nani. She was also seen in films like “Srirastu Subhamastu”, “Yuddham Sharanam” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH” among many others.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2019, in the film “Arjun Suravaram”

Lavanya will next be seen in “A1 Express” directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolan. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Natpe Thunai”.