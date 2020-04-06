Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun was among many celebrities who responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm, 9 minute call Sunday night to express solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis.

Arjun took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself participating in the Prime Minister’s call.

In the picture, the actor is seen standing at the gate of his house with his entire family including young son and daughter, diyas in their hands.

He captioned the picture: 9pm-9mins.

Arjun’s photograph on the micro-blogging website currently has 5.8K retweets and 56K likes.

Earlier last week, the Telugu star Allu Arjun penned an emotional note on his son Ayaan’s birthday.

Arjun had shared the picture and his note on Twitter.

“I used to think ‘what is Love ?’ all my life. Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love. But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is. You are the LOVE. I Love you Ayaan. Happy Birthday My Baby,” the actor wrote.

Arjun married Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad in March 2011. The couple has two children, son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

On the work front, Arjun’s latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opened in January and went on to become a huge hit. The film co-stars Tabu and Pooja Hegde.

The actor will next be seen in AA20 directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu.