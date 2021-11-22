Chennai: Southern superstar and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor-turned-politician, in a tweet, said: Please remind yourself that Covid-19 is not over yet and be careful.”

He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Haasan said that he had a mild cough on returning back from Chicago where he had gone to launch his new Khadi line of clothes.

He had faced a drubbing in the assembly elections as well as in the recent rural body elections. Several senior leaders of the party has quit the MNM of late.