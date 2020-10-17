Bhubaneswar: The state government has directed the Collectors of southern districts of Odisha to remain alert in the wake of heavy rainfall forecast for the region from October 19 to 22.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena Saturday held a meeting with the collectors of districts concern through videoconferencing and directed them to remain highly prepared to meet possible flood like situation and land sliding in hilly areas.

As per the forecast made by the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal around October 19. Under its impact, heavy rainfall would occur from October 19 to 22.

Some places of Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada are likely to experience heavy rain, October 19. Similarly, heavy downpour would occur in Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Puri districts October 20 while heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak district October 22.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the state for next two days.

Due to the likely formation of the low pressure area over Central Bay of Bengal, squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph is likely to occur over Central Bay of Bengal from October 19 to 21. During the period, fishermen are advised to not venture into the deep sea.