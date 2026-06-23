Bhubaneswar: The Southwest monsoon covered the whole of Odisha Tuesday, as rain lashed several districts, IMD said.

The southwest monsoon, which entered Odisha June 12, has covered all 30 districts of Odisha June 23, said Sanjeev Dwivedi, a weather scientist of IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre.

With the further advancement of the monsoon, rainfall activity will continue in different parts of the state, he said.

He said that a trough is there from Bihar to northwest Bay of Bengal across Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its impact, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty surface winds with speeds up to 50 kmph expected to occur in different districts on Wednesday, Dwivedi said.

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Cuttack, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, and Nayagarh districts June 24, he said, adding, “yellow warning” (be aware) has been issued for these districts.

Similar weather conditions will continue to prevail in the state till June 27.

As sea conditions would remain rough to very rough along and off the Odisha coast, the weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 24.