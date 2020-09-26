Chennai: Versatile singer, actor and music composer SP Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest at his farm house near here Saturday. The legendary singer was given a 24-gun salute by the Tamil Nadu police. SP Balasubrahmanyam was often hailed as ‘singing moon’ and ‘music cloud’ by his millions of fans.

After the singer’s son SP Charan performed the funeral rites amid Vedic chants by priests the body was lowered into a deep pit and buried.

With policemen marching along, the body was brought on a bier to the designated burial spot. Earlier the body had been kept in an enclosure earmarked for people to pay homage and perform rituals.

The farm house at Tamaraipakkam in nearby Tiruvallur district teemed with his fans, well-wishers and celebrities for the funeral. About 500 police personnel were deployed to regulate crowd.

The singer had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to MGM Healthcare here August 5. His condition was stated to be stable even a few days back. However, Balasubrahmanyam’s death deteriorated suddenly from Thursday and he breathed his last Friday.

Balasubrahmanyam had sung and recorded more than 40,000 songs, the highest number by any singer in the world. Top stars of the Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada film fraternities condoled his death.