Shamli: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Nahid Hasan, has been caught on camera urging the Muslims living in the area to boycott the shopkeepers who are BJP supporters.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Hasan can be seen urging his community members in Kairana and in nearby villages not to buy anything from shops owned by BJP supporters.

“For 10 days, one month, go elsewhere, to other villages but for solidarity with your brothers, face some hardships. Boycott these BJP people in the market. Only then things will improve. Their homes run because we buy things from them. And because of that, we are suffering,” he is heard saying.

Kairana is a communally sensitive area and the place was in the news few years ago after reports surfaced that Hindus were leaving Kairana due to the fear of Muslims. The population of Muslims in Kairana is believed to be above 60 per cent.