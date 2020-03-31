Madrid: Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours Tuesday although health chiefs said the rate of new infections was continuing its downward trend.

After Italy, Spain has suffered the world’s second most deadly outbreak which has now claimed 8,189 lives in the country. The latest figures came a day after the death toll decreased slightly raising hopes the epidemic could be peaking.

Over the same period, the number of confirmed cases rose to 94,417 after another 9,222 people tested positive: a nearly 11 per cent increase.

That figure was seen as a setback after a week in which the rate had been steadily failing, with Monday’s figures having shown a rise of just over eight per cent.

“It’s true that today (Tuesday) we have a slight increase in the number of cases,” said Maria Jose Sierra, from the health ministry’s emergencies coordination unit. “But the downward trend is continuing,” she added.

This time last week, the rate of new infections stood at around 20 per cent. Now on day 18 of an unprecedented four-week national lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, Spain has sought to dramatically ramp up testing. It is sourcing kits from around the world in order to test some 50,000 people per day, up from the current 20,000.

Spain has also ordered millions of euros worth of supplies to support its health care system, on the brink of collapse following the massive influx of seriously ill patients and a growing number of medical staff falling sick with the virus.

Madrid is the worst-hit area, counting at 3,609 deaths and 27,509 infections.

AFP