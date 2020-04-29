New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has expressed displeasure with MLA Suresh Tiwari for asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslims. Besides, Shyam Prakash, a party legislator from Hardoi, also made similar remarks. Taking these statements seriously, the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has issued a show cause notice to them.

Nadda has appealed to all party leaders to speak thoughtfully. He said that action will be taken for violating the party’s code of conduct.

Taking cognizance of the complaints of making statements while behaving against the customary policy of the party, on the instructions of Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, state party General Secretary Vidya Sagar Sonkar asked both MLAs to respond to the notice within a week.

A statement by BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari from Barhj assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district had went viral in which he was talking about not buying vegetables from Muslim vendors citing “Tablighi Jamaat” and “coronavirus”.

The Opposition had then accused the BJP of spreading communalism. When the matter reached the national president JP Nadda, he directed the state unit to take action. Party sources said that on the direction of Nadda, the state unit has issued a show cause notice to the MLAs.