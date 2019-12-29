Jammu: Speakers at a conference on Jammu and Kashmir Sunday advocated talks between India and Pakistan to end border tension and release of all mainstream political and separatist leaders in the valley.

The conference, organised by the Centre for Peace and Progress, was attended by members of civil society, social and political personalities from different parts of the Union Territory, the organiser said in a statement.

It was chaired by Centre for Peace and Progress chief OP Shah. “The speakers demanded that dialogue between India and Pakistan must start without any delay and border tension must stop,” the release said.

They also expressed concern over scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution “without consultation with the people”.

The speakers expressed concern over the prevailing situation, especially in Kashmir, and demanded that dissent voices must be heard and political leaders and separatists must be released from custody so that confidence among the people can be restored with the start of dialogue process in Kashmir.

Political leaders and separatists were detained in Kashmir after the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divide the state into two union territories August 5.

PTI