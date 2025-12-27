Kolkata/Sambalpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday condemned the killing of a migrant worker from the state in Odisha and asserted that speaking in Bengali cannot be a crime.

Taking to her official X account, Chief Minister Banerjee told that a zero FIR has been filed in West Bengal and six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“We strongly condemn the brutal oppression and persecution unleashed upon Bengali-speaking people in every BJP-ruled state. We stand in solidarity with these persecuted, terrorised, and oppressed migrant Bengali-speaking families, and we will provide them with all possible support. There is no price for a human life, but in cases where deaths have occurred, we pledge to provide financial compensation,” CM Banerjee said.

The migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly killed in Odisha’s Sambalpur district following an altercation over a ‘bidi’ Wednesday.

In connection with the killing of the youth, Jewel Rana, the West Bengal Police have already registered a zero FIR at the Suti police station and a police team from West Bengal went to Odisha to carry out the investigation.

“Most recently, migrant workers from the Jangipur area have faced various forms of oppression in the BJP-ruled state of Odisha. It is extremely unfortunate that a young migrant worker from the Sutia area of ​​Jangipur was beaten to death in Sambalpur on December 24. Migrant workers from Murshidabad are returning home from Odisha in fear. We stand with the families affected by this tragic incident, and our financial assistance will reach the family of the deceased,” the Chief Minister added.

She also said, “We condemn the perpetrators of these incidents in BJP-ruled states and pledge all possible assistance to the victims. Speaking the Bengali language cannot be a crime.”

Referring to the Sambalpur incident, the Chief Minister said, “Regarding the death of the young man, Jewel Rana, the West Bengal Police have already registered a Zero FIR at the Sutia Police Station, and six people have already been arrested. A police team from my state has gone to Odisha for the investigation.”

IANS