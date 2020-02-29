BHUBANESWAR: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bhubaneswar organised its two-day annual student festival named ‘SPECTRUM’. The fashion extravaganza commenced Saturday February 29 and will go on till March 1 in its campus in Bhubaneswar.

Unlike every year, the students of NIFT Bhubaneswar have decided to go with ‘sustainable fashion’. The students of NIFT Bhubaneswar want to send a message of social responsibility. “We have to be responsible for our future,” said Liza Sethy a student of NIFT Bhubaneswar. “We have started fusing and using recycled materials and working on eco-friendly fashion that aligns well with NIFT’s concept of ‘Farm to Fashion,’” she added.

Students have collected leftover bamboo, wood, dumped mannequins, dress forms, bottles, waste fabrics, unused garments for making installations within the campus.

The students of NIFT Bhubaneswar have put together the best of their designs, creativity and showmanship in SPECTRUM. Youth representing various institutions from different parts of the country will take part on these two days in various events. The event will be attended by approximately 3,000 people and also eminent personalities from Bhubaneswar.

Spectrum is an inter college fest with set of festivals ranging from cultural extravaganzas to technical wizardry. The various events include poster-making, graffiti, t-shirt painting, street play, styling, photography, creative writing, singing, dance and fashion show.