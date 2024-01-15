Rourkela: Speculations about the political future of five-time MP Jual Oram are on the rise. Discussions are raging from all quarters that he may not be nominated again to contest on an MP ticket. Instead, he may be asked to contest as a BJP candidate from an Assembly constituency in Sundargarh district.

There can be no doubt that the Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency is the cynosure of all eyes. Despite Oram being a heavyweight candidate, other BJP leaders have the opinion that none are bigger than the part. A senior BJP leader, who attended the two-day party conclave here recently said, “BJP has proved time and again that we create political leaders. So more than the person, it is the party as a whole which matters.”

Other sources also indicated that in the recent past there have been some deliberations regarding Oram’s nominations. MLA Kusum Tete’s name has been doing the rounds as the MP candidate of the BJP. A few months back Shankar Oram, the Biramitrapur MLA, also expressed his desire to contest as on an MP ticket.

Some insiders pointed out that the usual confidence and flamboyance associated with Oram have been missing for some time now. In the recent past, Oram has also been maintaining a stoic silence over the issue. Whenever the topic of renomination has come up, Oram’s answer has been, “I am a dedicated soldier of the BJP. I will do whatever the party asks me to do.”

Oram’s bane has been the Bonai Assembly constituency where the CPI (M) has established its dominance. In fact some of Oram’s critics are of the opinion that he helps the CPI (M) in Bonai so that no other BJP leaders can come up in Sundargarh district. No one knows how much credence the theory has, but it is a fact that the way ahead for Oram has some thorns.

PNN