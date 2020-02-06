Ganjam: Three speed boats worth several lakhs of rupees purchased for protection of Olive Ridley turtles in Rushikulya river mouth gathered rust due to lack of upkeep and maintenance, a report said.

The forest department had procured the boats to ensure hassle free mating and mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles on Rushikulya sea beach near Purunubandh village under Ganjam block. Sources said these boats were purchased by Berhampur forest division for sea patrolling by Khallikote forest range officials.

The forest officials patrol in the sea with the help of these speed boats during the mating and mass nesting of turtles. However, these boats are no more in use and lying abandoned on the sea beach.

As a preventive measure, forest officials apart from patrolling have banned fishing in sea within a 5 km stretch of the beach by declaring it as a prohibitory zone.

The boats were used by experts and researchers who visit the sea beach to conduct study on the rare turtles. Experts stay here in the forest guesthouse and move in the sea to conduct study on the sea turtles. However, due to lack of maintenance, these boats are gathering rust.

When contacted, Khallikote ranger Dillip Kumar Martha said alternative arrangements were made after these boats developed technical snags and ceased to be of any use. He said he has written to higher authorities to repair the boats so that they can be put to use again.

PNN