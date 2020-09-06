Ganjam: A woman who was out in the morning to collect flowers was killed and five others sustained injuries as a car hit them near Digapahandi area in Ganjam district Sunday morning.

While the deceased was identified as Kanchan Behera – a resident of Digapahandi area, the identities of the injured are yet to be ascertained.

According to locals, a car going towards Ganjam from Berhampur side hit them while they were plucking flowers from roadside trees.

Local people rushed the severely injured Kanchan to a hospital in Digapahandi where the doctors declared her received dead. The other five injured persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

PNN