Pallahara: In a tragic incident of road mishap, an ambulance driver died on the spot under Pallahara sub-division in Angul district after the vehicle had a head-on collision with a speeding truck Thursday morning.

Also read: Odisha, WB hold joint coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’

The ambulance was on its way to shift an expectant mother to hospital and met with the accident at Muktapur Chhak under Pallahara police limits on national highway (NH-49) around 2 km away from this town.

The deceased was identified as Benudhar Nayak of Nimiribeda village under Khamar police limits.

According to Pallahara police sources, the 102 Ambulance (bearing registration number OD-35 C-880) was on its way to Kantala when a loaded truck rammed into it killing the ambulance driver.

On being informed, Pallahara police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Sub-Divisional Hospital for post mortem. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe.

PNN