New Delhi: SpiceJet operated its maiden long-haul charter flight bringing back home 269 Indians from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad Sunday.

The airline operated the long-haul charter flight from Amsterdam on a A330-900 Neo aircraft. The flight arrived in Bengaluru at 8.58 a.m. and the same aircraft then proceeded to Hyderabad with the remaining passengers, the company said in a statement.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet said that the airline has successfully repatriated over 75,000 Indian citizens operating more than 450 charter flights from different parts of the world.

“This repatriation flight from Amsterdam is another feather in our cap and we hope to do many more such flights in the coming days,” he said.

The twin-aisle A330 aircraft used by SpiceJet has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

