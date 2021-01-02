Jharsuguda: SpiceJet is going to launch its flight service from the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda to Mumbai and Bengaluru from January 12.

The Odisha Commerce and Transport department took to its twitter handle to announce the decision.

“Happy to announce that @spicejet starting flights from Veer Surendra Sai Airport, #Jharsuguda to Mumbai & Bengaluru from 12th January. This will boost economy of Western Odisha and help fulfil aspirations of people of the region,” read the tweet.

The flight services between Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Bengaluru will be available for four days in week – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the past, Jharsuguda fliers had to go to either Bhubaneswar or Kolkata before travelling to Bengaluru or Mumbai. SpiceJet’s service is definitely going to make a huge difference.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in September, 2018. It is the second full-fledged airport in Odisha after the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

PNN