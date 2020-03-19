New Delhi: Airline major SpiceJet will suspend majority of its international operations from Saturday due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Accordingly, SpiceJet will temporarily suspend majority of its international operations from March 21st till 30th April, 2020.

“We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement. However, the airline’s Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule.

“Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the 25th March, 2020 while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from 16th April, 2020,a the spokesperson said.