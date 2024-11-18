Jerusalem: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Monday claimed responsibility for an airstrike in central Beirut that killed Mohammed Afif, the Chief Propagandist and Spokesperson of Hezbollah.

According to the Israeli military, Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative who maintained contact with high-ranking officials and was “directly involved in advancing and executing Hezbollah’s terrorist activities against Israel.”

“Messages broadcast by Afif to the Lebanese media glorified and incited terrorist activities against Israel, and he was responsible for numerous psychological operations targeting the Israeli public,” the IDF said in a post on X, confirming Afif’s elimination.

The security forces added that Afif’s impact on the terrorist organisation proves that he was directly involved in Hezbollah’s terrorist activity against the State of Israel.

According to the Israeli military, Afif joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and served as a media advisor to the group’s late leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by Israel in late September.

The airstrike targeted a multi-story building in the Ras al-Nabaa district without prior evacuation warnings, resulting in at least four fatalities, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

According to Lebanese media reports, Israeli warplanes attacked the office located between the area of Ras al-Nabaa and the Sodeco Square commercial centre with two air-to-surface missiles after the Ba’ath Party received a call from the Israeli army asking it to evacuate the building hosting the party.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has levelled up its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.