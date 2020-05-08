New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli believes cricket in empty stadiums is a real possibility in a post COVID-19 world. However, he said stadium without fans won’t affect the intensity of the players. However, certainly the magic of playing in stadiums filled to the brim will be missing.

Cricket Boards across the globe are exploring the option of resuming the sport in empty stadiums. There is speculation that fans could be kept away from stadiums in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Kohli’s thoughts

“It’s quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don’t know how everyone is going to take. We all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans,” Virat Kohli said during a TV programme Friday.

“I know it (match) will be played at a very good intensity. However, that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players will be missed. Also the tension that everyone goes through in the stadium, those emotions will be very difficult to recreate,” Virat Kohli added.

Contribution of fans

Kohli said the many moments which are created because of the passion brought in by fans, would be missing.

“Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic which a stadium filled to the brim creates. We will play sports how it is supposed to be played. But those magical moments will be difficult to come by,” pointed out Kohli.

Varied opinions

Cricketers such as Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Pat Cummins have backed the idea of playing behind closed doors.

However, legendary Australian Allan Border has said it would defy belief to host a World Cup without spectators. Another Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and some other cricketers have also expressed similar sentiments. They also said that playing in empty stadiums will not be of much fun.

PTI