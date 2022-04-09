New Delhi: Music streaming service Spotify is testing a personalised feed on the app’s home screen like Chinese short-video making platform TikTok to help users discover music easily.

It is testing a new experience for Spotify users (across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada) where they can find new music and check out Canvas loops in a personalised feed that lives on the home screen of the mobile app.

Every day, the feed will recommend 15 songs.

“To navigate the feed, simply scroll up or down through your personalised picks to hear a preview and see the Canvas for each song,” said the streaming service.

You can add song to one of your playlists or follow the artist, all from one place.

Spotify said that if there’s a recommended song that you want the world to know about, you can share it to your social channels directly from the feed, and the Canvas will loop in the background of your Story.

Spotify is also experimenting with an “audio news feed” for podcasts.

The Swedish music streaming service is testing a feature for listeners to discover music they love with a collection of playlists curated by select Spotify users and influencers.

IANS