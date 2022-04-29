As cliché as it may sound, age is just a number for her. Saroja Choudhury is rocking the entrepreneurial scene like a boss shattering the glass ceilings. A home, children and a million responsibilities to fulfill couldn’t stop her from emerging as a super chef at the age of 56. Her relentless zeal, craving for success and hard work laced with undying passion for food sets her apart in a male-dominated culinary business industry. With her customers ranging from Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb to star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Saroja has created a niche for herself in the hearts of foodies across the country. Launched in 2020, her Rosy’s Kitchen has put the signature Odia cuisine on the global food map as her dishes are flown abroad too. However, her journey from a homemaker to a super chef was not a road of roses. In a candid conversation with Sunday POST, Saroja talks about the journey so far…

She was asked to cook Upma, a typical south Indian dish, a day after her marriage. As she was born and brought up in a joint family, she had no idea about cooking. She asked her mother-in-law to help. This made her infuriated and she said something which didn’t sound pleasant. The incident had a lasting impact on Saroja and she did whatever is necessary to learn cooking skills.

Recounting that experience, an emotional Saroja says, “My mother-in-law, like many others, too had a lot of expectations from me. On the first day after my marriage I was asked to prepare this dish for the family. But I couldn’t and her reaction made me what I am today. ‘Hasn’t your mom taught you this basic lesson before sending you in-laws’ house’, she thundered. It hurt me but I took it positively and promised to myself that I would make her proud of me one day. In those days the concept of online cooking class was not there. So, I started preparing the dishes following the recipes given in the manuals that come with the new pressure cookers and ovens. This worked and I could cook a few delectable items without attending cookery classes. In a few days, my family became fans of my recipes and cooking style. And I found my calling.”

Saroja tasted success a little late in her life. At the age of 56 she never ceases to amaze those around her with culinary skills and a passion to learn. Two years ago, she took the plunge to become an entrepreneur.

What made you wait for so long to launch your startup Rosy’s Kitchen? To this question, she responds, “I always wanted to create my own identity. But after a year of my marriage I became a mother. While looking after the family, I could not realise how so many years passed in the blink of an eye. In the meantime, I tried to find a few jobs but got rejected as I was not qualified enough. But this couldn’t dent my spirit. I came to limelight after participating in a cookery competition and bagged third prize in 1994. I also got an order from the state government to teach cooking skills to 20 underprivileged students. In 2012 I launched a catering service from my residence and began preparing authentic Odia cuisines. The quality and unique taste of my food struck an immediate chord with the people. I was flooded with orders to prepare various homemade cuisines and made some money. However I had to close my startup after a year as my husband desired so.”

She continues: “I did not like idling at home. So, I took admission in a yoga class and did my post graduation. I became idle again after completing the course, which was depressing. However, with husband’s permission, I again started supplying foods through Rosy’s Kitchen in 2020. During the lockdown, the service was on 24X7. Even in the dead of the night I got calls from doctors for meals and I never disappointed them. There was no staffer to help me. So, it was like serving the society. As all the hotels and restaurants were shut down during the pandemic, I kept my kitchen open so that no frontline warriors have to sleep in empty stomachs. With my first month’s income, I bought a refrigerator worth Rs 28,000. My eatery became very popular in the Bhubaneswar when orders in bulks started coming in for various social functions. My Manda Pitha stall became a big draw at Toshali Mela in Bhubaneswar with Kheera poda pitha and Ghora Manda being my USPs.”

Recalling a touching incident, Saroja says, “I got a call from Odissi dancer Saswat Joshi’s sister asking me meals sans onion and garlic for her mother-in-law who was on the death bed. All the elderly lady wanted to have was a meal cooked by me. On that day I was occupied with other important commitments and there was no one to assist me. After a few minutes, Saswat also called urging me to cook something for his sister’s mom-in-law. I had no option but to oblige. I can’t control my emotion even now as the ailing old lady passed away only after eating food prepared by me.”

Asked about how she got in touch with star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Saroja says, “They got the taste of my famous delicacy Kheera Poda Pitha, courtesy Dr Vinit, an Odisha born entrepreneur. It was not in my knowledge. As Kajol loves prawn malai curry, Vinit once asked me to cook the dish and send it to them. Vinit gave me a list of favourite dishes of the Devgns and also got me the kind of prawn and crab required for the purpose. As part of my measure to promote Odia foods through celebs, I prepared Crab-aloo Jhola, Crab Kasa, Dahi Machha, Chhena Poda, Rasagola and Gulab Jamun. The order was ready by late noon and flown to the Devgn’s Juhu residence in Mumbai.”

Saroja attributed her success to the blessing of Lord Jagannath and her daughters’ encouragement.

Rashmi Rekha Das, OP