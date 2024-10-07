After Germany it is now the turn of Austria to let a Far-Right, neo-Nazi party to come within striking distance of capturing power. The development sends shockwaves to advocates of liberal democracy in Europe reeling under the rise of Far-Right forces linked with Neo-Fascist and Neo-Nazi parties. The Eurosceptic and Russia-friendly Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), which has just won the general election, has miles to go before it realises its dream of ruling the country even though it has emerged as the party securing the highest number of votes. Led by Herbet Kickl, known for his oratory and tactical acumen, the FPO has secured about 29% of the votes in the election. This is a historic first for a party founded in the 1950s under a leader who had been an SS officer and Nazi lawmaker.

However, all does not seem to be lost for the opponents of Far-Right politics since the FPO is still well short of a majority. This means it would need to cobble together a coalition to control most seats in parliament and form a stable government. But, at the moment that appears to be an uphill task since the only party that expressed its readiness to form a coalition government, the ruling conservative People’s Party (OVP), has ruled out joining a government with Kickl in it.

Sensing that Austria may have to experience a repeat of what happened in France where the Far-Right failed to capture power recently after its opponents comprising Left, liberal and centrist parties closed ranks, Kickl has cautioned other parties of his country against forming a “coalition of losers.” Such an eventuality, he warned, would be a “slap in the face” of the electorate. Instead, he has urged them to form a government headed by him. He even insisted that the voters have given the FPO a mandate to govern for which his party’s hand is outstretched to the four other parties in the parliament.

Understandably, this is sheer rhetoric and his adversaries seem prepared not to fall for it. In fact, the OVP is in a position to be kingmaker since in principle it could either give the FPO a majority as junior partner to it in a ruling coalition or lead a separate, three-way coalition with the Social Democrats (SPO) and a smaller party, the Greens. President Van der Bellen, a former leader of the Greens who oversees the formation of governments, is holding one-on-one meetings with party leaders in the order they came in the election. He is due to meet OVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the SPO leader Andreas Babler 7 October and then complete parleys with the leaders of the liberal Neos party and Left-wing Greens. He has expressed reservations about Kickl and hinted he might not let him enter government.

Kickl, however, said the atmosphere during his meeting with the President was “pleasant” and that Van der Bellen had told him he would address the public once his meetings with party leaders were over.

For the past few years the FPO has dominated opinion polls, outstripping mainstream parties such as the OVP and SPO. After the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in eastern Austria in early September, it appeared that the OVP might surge ahead for its commendable handling of the floods. Likewise, the Greens party too seemed poised for improving its position. However, the national elections have now produced results that even the most pessimistic observers might not have anticipated. Kickl seems to have exploited the livelihood crisis coupled with the hate politics against migrant population very well. Moreover, he projected himself as Austria’s “volkskanzler” (people’s chancellor), a term used by Hitler himself to garner votes. This seems to be getting traction among the people.

The rise of the Far-Right in Austria may prove to be a dirge for democracy, but it is sweet music in the ears of ultra-Right leaders of Europe, including Italy, France, Denmark, Hungary and Sweden. It is no wonder they all have hailed Kickl’s victory. The scenario created by orators spewing hatred across the world is ominous, indeed.