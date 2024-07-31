Bhubaneswar: The special relief commissioner (SRC) Tuesday alerted all the Collectors and civic body authorities given the heavy rain forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In a letter to all Collectors, SRC Satyabrata Sahu issued certain advisories for the districts under yellow warning. The district authorities should keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality, SRC said. “In urban areas, low-lying areas may have water logging, and roads and drains may be submerged under water. The urban local bodies (ULBs) must keep the drains and stormwater channels de-congested, and adequate dewatering pumps may be deployed as per requirement,” the letter read.

Sahu directed the Collectors to report to him at the earliest regarding the areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Collectors have also been asked to submit a damage report, if occurred due to heavy rainfall immediately for information of the government. The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and another cyclonic circulation lies over Bangladesh and the neighbourhood. Rainfall activities are likely to continue till August 4. The weather agency has put several districts under a yellow warning for heavy to very heavy downpours. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Cuttack. Similarly, heavy rainfall is at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Deogarh, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri,” IMD said.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP