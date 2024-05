Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 173 for eight against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here Monday.

Opener Travis Head top-scored for SRH with 48 off 30 balls while skipper Pat Cummins made a rearguard 35 not out off 17 balls. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla took three wickets each for Mumbai Indians.

Brief scores: SRH 173/8 in 20 overs (Travis Head 48; Hardik Pandya 3/31, Piyush Chawla 3/33).

PTI