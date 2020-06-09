New Delhi: The executive board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has deferred its decision on the fate of this year’s Asia Cup T20. Sri Lanka has offered to host the Asia Cup and claimed that original hosts Pakistan has agreed to the proposal.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief Shammi Silva claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as the ACC are in agreement that the island nation can host the tournament. The event is scheduled in September and it is the PCB’s turn to host. Shifting the event to another country seems inevitable considering that India would not travel to Pakistan.

SLC’s official statement

“We had a discussion with the PCB. They have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation,” Silva was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan media outlet ‘Ceylon Today’. “We had an online ACC meeting Tuesday. They basically gave us the green light to host the tournament,” he added.

It is understood that the ACC will wait for the ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia (October-November). Then the ACC will take a call on the Asia Cup.

“…the board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020. In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed. It was decided to take the final decision in due course,” an ACC press release stated after the meeting on Monday.

ACC meeting

The ACC board meeting was chaired by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon. It was the first continental meeting attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (board member) and secretary Jay Shah (ex-officio).