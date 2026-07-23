Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested nine Indian fishermen and seized their fishing trawler for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters, adding another chapter to the long-running dispute over fishing rights between the two neighbouring countries.

According to Sri Lankan Navy, the arrests were made during a maritime surveillance and enforcement operation after naval personnel detected a large group of Indian fishing boats operating in Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen were reportedly found north of Talaimannar after allegedly entering the island nation’s territorial waters without authorisation.

The Navy said more than 50 Indian fishing trawlers had allegedly crossed into Sri Lankan waters south of Iranativu and were engaged in fishing activities when the operation was launched.

During the exercise, one trawler was intercepted, and nine fishermen on board were taken into custody.

The seized vessel was also taken into possession by the authorities. The arrested fishermen and the impounded trawler were later handed over to the Fisheries Inspector in Mannar for further legal proceedings under Sri Lankan fisheries laws.

The authorities have not disclosed the identities of the fishermen.

The latest arrests come amid continuing tensions over the fishermen issue, which has remained one of the most sensitive and persistent concerns in India-Sri Lanka relations.

Tamil Nadu fishermen have repeatedly sought access to traditional fishing grounds in the Palk Strait, while Sri Lanka has maintained strict enforcement against what it describes as illegal fishing within its territorial waters.

Sri Lankan authorities have intensified maritime patrols in recent years to curb cross-border fishing, particularly the use of mechanised bottom trawlers, which Colombo says causes severe damage to marine resources and the seabed.

Indian fishermen, however, contend that dwindling fish stocks and the proximity of the maritime boundary often result in unintentional crossings.

Official figures released by the Sri Lankan Navy show that, as of April 15 this year, 128 Indian fishermen had been arrested and 18 Indian fishing trawlers seized for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Palk Strait, which separates the northern coast of Sri Lanka from Tamil Nadu, remains one of the region’s richest fishing grounds.

The narrow waterway has long been a source of friction, with fishermen from both countries frequently being detained after allegedly straying across the maritime boundary.

Periodic diplomatic engagements between New Delhi and Colombo have sought to address the issue, but arrests and boat seizures continue to occur regularly.